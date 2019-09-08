Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $715.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $715.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.24 million. Energizer posted sales of $457.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Energizer news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,795. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Eddy Klein bought 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,803.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,153 shares of company stock worth $1,389,776. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Energizer by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 428,192 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 970,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Energizer has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

