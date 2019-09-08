Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Post $2.14 EPS

Brokerages forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will announce earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.03. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 737.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $126.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

