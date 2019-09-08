Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post ($3.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.60). SAGE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($13.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.18) to ($11.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($12.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.77) to ($8.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.47. 472,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.55. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

