Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

Workday stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average is $199.03. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.

In other Workday news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $320,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,109 shares of company stock valued at $199,139,684. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Workday by 29.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Workday by 72.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 950.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

