Zacks: First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Given $46.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

THFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $500.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 72.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 326.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 127.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

