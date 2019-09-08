Zacks Investment Research Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.56. 1,184,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,189. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. GMS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.29.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 239,118 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in GMS by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in GMS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 795,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

