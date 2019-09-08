Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of GFI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 11,658,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,959. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,828,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

