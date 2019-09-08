Zacks Investment Research Lowers MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get MITIE GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

MITFY opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $660.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (MITFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.