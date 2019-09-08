Zacks: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mirum Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 102,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,998. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 332,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,980,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,357,000 shares of company stock worth $20,355,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.