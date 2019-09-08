Zacks: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 40 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROYT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.