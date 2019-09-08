Zacks: Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 105,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,007. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

