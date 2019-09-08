ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Market Capitalization Tops $209,603.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market cap of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

