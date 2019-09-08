Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $60.00 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, WazirX, FCoin and Upbit. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $60.00 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, AirSwap, BitForex, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, DEx.top, GOPAX, Zebpay, FCoin, Coinhub, DDEX, Bithumb, IDEX, Tokenomy, UEX, Ethfinex, Koinex, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, Gate.io, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bitbns, Korbit, DragonEX, Kucoin, BitMart and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

