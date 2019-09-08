Zipper (ZIP) Price Down 6% This Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $3.69 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034414 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001192 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002877 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.