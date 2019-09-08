ZMINE Market Cap Achieves $546,143.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $546,143.00 and $4,085.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 238,621,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,576,739 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

