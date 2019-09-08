Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Set at $90.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) received a $90.00 price objective from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.73. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.