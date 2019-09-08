ZTCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,602.00 (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. ZTCoin has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $135,602.00 worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.15 or 0.04314138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.