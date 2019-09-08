Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

