-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Orthopediatrics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,055,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.19. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.