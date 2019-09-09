$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFNW. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

FFNW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

