$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 105,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $651.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ready Capital by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

