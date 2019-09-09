$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

IP traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $54.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 17.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.