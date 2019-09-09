$1.11 EPS Expected for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $615.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.35. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

In related news, insider Jason M. Hollar acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,041.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.