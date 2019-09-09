$1.58 EPS Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 169.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

