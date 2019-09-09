$12.03 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.23 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.15 million to $55.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.14 million, with estimates ranging from $52.04 million to $54.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. TheStreet cut Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 55.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 454,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 146.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 58.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,524. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.