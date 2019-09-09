121,948 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,118,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 208,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,242,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,535. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,442.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,835 shares of company stock worth $225,845 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

