125,100 Shares in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Purchased by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,323,000. Medidata Solutions makes up approximately 2.6% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,167,000 after buying an additional 297,812 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,545,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $130,872,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medidata Solutions by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,584,000 after acquiring an additional 172,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.69. 586,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,149. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDSO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

