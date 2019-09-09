12,752 Shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 37.3% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 4,886,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,312 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,410,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 491,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 457,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,437,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 779.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 382,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $114,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,857 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,661 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

ANGI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

