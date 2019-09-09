$190.10 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) to post $190.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.70 million to $192.60 million. Pivotal Software reported sales of $168.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $763.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $774.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $893.37 million, with estimates ranging from $878.00 million to $914.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVTL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of PVTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. 1,622,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,130. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Pivotal Software has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of -0.46.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 21,135 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $238,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $47,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,658 shares of company stock valued at $572,236 over the last 90 days. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pivotal Software by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,670,000 after buying an additional 5,397,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $29,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 107.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 961,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

