19,249 Shares in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 766,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 611,324 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 166.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 384,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 239,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenneco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 186,114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tenneco by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 247,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. Tenneco Inc has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $615.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Dennis J. Letham bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at $437,377.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.