$197.71 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $197.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.84 million and the lowest is $195.58 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $786.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.36 million to $792.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $811.59 million, with estimates ranging from $788.72 million to $834.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $194.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 484,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

