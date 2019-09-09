200,000 Shares in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Bought by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACTTU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,556,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000.

OTCMKTS ACTTU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,147. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Act II Global Acquisition

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

