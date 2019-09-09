23,672 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,004,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,549,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 924,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

