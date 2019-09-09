$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,194. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.