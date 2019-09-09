301,864 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,642,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after buying an additional 132,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,141,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,612,000 after acquiring an additional 210,051 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,968,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,218,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,154,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

