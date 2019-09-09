$344.01 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will post sales of $344.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

VEC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 900.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 644,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,561,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

