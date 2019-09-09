46,500 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.12. 59,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,469. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.04.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,680,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,404 shares of company stock worth $32,255,405. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

