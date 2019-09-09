Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.58 Per Share

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) declared a dividend on Monday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ABC traded down GBX 73 ($0.95) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,167 ($15.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,295.22.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target (down from GBX 1,430 ($18.69)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price objective on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.