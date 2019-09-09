Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.35

Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.35 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 11741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.10.

Abitibi Royalties Company Profile (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

