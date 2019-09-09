ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Set at $38.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.96.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. 508,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $77,797.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,904 shares of company stock valued at $806,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after purchasing an additional 314,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ABM Industries by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.