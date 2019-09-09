Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, DDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $68,211.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.04540961 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinExchange, YoBit, DDEX, CoinPlace, HitBTC, IDEX, Indodax, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, CoinBene, ZBG and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.