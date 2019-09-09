ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ACERINOX SA/ADR stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

