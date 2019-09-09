Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith Sells 10,486 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 10,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $330,309.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.50. 2,955,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,520,320. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

