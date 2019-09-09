Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Insider Michael A. Smart Purchases 2,213 Shares

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) insider Michael A. Smart bought 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,798.05.

Shares of AVK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 4,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

