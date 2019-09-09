Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 434,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $147.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

