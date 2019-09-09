AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.07.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,513. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.