AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $31,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 473,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,919,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,968 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

