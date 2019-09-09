AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels Buys 2,632 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $11,501.84.

AIM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,171. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.