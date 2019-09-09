Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €135.25 ($157.27).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €126.19. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

