AirSwap (AST) Price Down 4.3% This Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Liqui and OKEx. In the last week, AirSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Radar Relay, Huobi, Binance, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

